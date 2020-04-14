UR Emergency Medicine team returns from COVID-19 front lines of NYC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Emergency Medicine team from UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial Hospital has returned from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

Some of the 14 SMH Emergency Medicine staff members — physicians, physician assistants and registered nurses — arrived back in Rochester on Sunday, after supporting medical staff at Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center for nearly a week.

We are hearing from @UR_Med doctors who have just returned from New York City. They were helping treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals there. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Dzsqkd2J8C — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) April 14, 2020

“One of the biggest take home messages is we are right on track in terms of preparing for our community,” Medical Director Dr. Aekta Andrea Miglani said.

“We are practicing a different type of medicine. Once you get to that type of environment, you’re moving at a pace in Emergency Medicine. We are very used to going quickly and changing quickly, making sure that our first responders and staff are well supported through all of this as well as their families.”

Physician Assistant Jesse Shuff said initially, the experiencing was intimidating based on the sheer number of patients. “Coming from Strong, where our volumes are down and we haven’t had the surge volume they’ve had, walking through their ER is initially very intimidating. It’s full.”

Once adjusted, the doctors said the experience was enlightening.

“It was very heartwarming having support, it was a real blessing we were very supported by our hospital to go down there and being able to help my fellow nurses and providers and the difference that we made was incredible and being able to help them was incredible,” Director of Nursing Dr. Wendy Allen-Thompson said.

Miglani said the preplanning that the Rochester area is doing, is what the New York City area hospitals had to do on the spot. “They know what their situation is and here we’re in a somewhat limbo state and with that limbo state comes somewhat a level of anxiety.”

Miglani also urged all those in Rochester to continue to practice social distancing in the community. “I think were lucky in this area because we have the benefit of space unlike New York City. The people who don’t have the luxury of space are still trying hard to maintain their distance.”

Shuff said all of the families of those who volunteered to go were very supportive. “I think I speak for all of us when I say were all very well supported. We all felt a duty to help and a duty to learn.”

Another team of 14 doctors, nurses are currently in New York for the rest of the week working in the downstate hospitals.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.