Duffy on people not wearing masks in public: ‘We’ve come too far to take a step backwards’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy gave an update on reopening the region Monday.

Duffy was tasked with overseeing the region’s reopening efforts by by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. During Monday’s briefing, Duffy said “we’ve come too far to take a step backwards.”

“With the increase in testing, we’re going to see more cases — that’s going to happen,” Duffy said.

Duffy said he received many complaints this weekend about people not wearing masks while in public, and he says everyone needs to be wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

“It’s a responsibility issue, it protects yourself and your family,” Duffy said. “In all honesty, I hate wearing a mask. Is it comfortable? No, why do I wear it when I’m out? It’s my responsibility to do that to keep you safe.

Duffy noted a recent local increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Monroe County, and says that if that troubling trend continues, it could delay our region from advancing past phase one of reopening.

“There are businesses that want to reopen, want to get to phase 2, 3, 4,” Duffy said. “If these rates keep going up, it’s going to be a very slow process getting there. It’s no time to forget the rules, step back, or purposefully try to circumvent the rules or guidelines.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.