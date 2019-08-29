Three new abuse lawsuits filed against the Rochester Catholic Diocese

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three more difficult stories of alleged sexual abuse by members of Rochester’s Catholic Diocese. The alleged victims filed lawsuits on Thursday. That’s on top of nearly 40 suits filed in August.

The lawsuits are being filed because of a new law passed in New York State which suspends the statute of limitations. The law, known as the Child Victim’s Act, gives people one year to file civil lawsuits.

Sex abuse attorney Dan Ellis discussed the new cases with News 8.

“Now victims have a voice and can come forward. They have no longer have to suffer in silence that they have dealt with for decades and the trauma they have dealt with,” said Ellis.

One lawsuit was filed by a man who says he was sexually abused by Father Eugene Emo in the seventies.

“When he was approximately 10 to 13 years old he was molested by Father Emo at St. Mary’s Parrish in Dansville,” said Ellis. He was molested at a nearby cabin owned by Father Emo.”

Ellis says the Diocese was aware of it. Emo was arrested in 1996 for sexual abuse. The second victim going by the initials of J-O says he was abused by two members of the Diocese. He filed two lawsuits.

“He was sodomized by a Catholic priest who was a priest who was a priest with the Diocese of Rochester by the name of Father Austin Hannah,” said Ellis.

Ellis says J-O was also abused by an employee of Depaul Mental Health.

“He was sexually assaulted by a man named Dan Charcholla,” said Ellis. “Mr. Charcholla is still employed by Depaul today.

Ellis read a statement from J-O saying the Diocese must be brought to justice.

Three new lawsuits under New York Child Victims Act — August 29, 2019 by Matthew Driffill on Scribd