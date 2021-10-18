Sen. Schumer: Hickey Freeman adding 100 jobs in Rochester, poised for PPE production

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Rochester Monday to make an announcement at Hickey Freeman on North Clinton Avenue.

According to Sen. Schumer, Hickey Freeman is growing by adding 100 new jobs at the local plant — 14 of the positions have already been filled.

“I’m proud to stand here today and announce that Rochester’s 122-year-old storied institution is set up for a bright future with new production and most importantly, 100 new jobs!” Sen. Schumer said. “Year after year I’ve fully committed myself to ensuring that Hickey Freeman can maintain their robust presence in Rochester and I could not be more proud that this formidable company has continued to grow and prosper.”

The Majority Leader announced the launch of his “Marshall Plan” campaign to secure an onshore supply chain for America-made personal protective equipment (PPE). Sen. Schumer will also unveiled his “Make PPE in America Act” provision which has been included in the recently-Senate-passed infrastructure bill to guarantee long-term contracts for American-made PPE for federal agencies.

The senator says this provision — to create a robust, secure, and wholly domestic PPE supply chain — will safeguard U.S. public health and national security now and into the future.

Sen. Schumer said the 100 new jobs in Rochester are band new and separate from any additional jobs that would be created should the PPE provision pass.

“Hickey Freeman is a Rochester icon, and today I couldn’t be more excited to stand alongside its world-class workers to launch my ‘Marshall Plan’ to make American-made PPE the domestic standard,” said Sen. Schumer. “Companies like Hickey Freeman stepped up to help their communities in the darkest hour, and their contributions to beating back the tide of COVID will never be forgotten. I will work to see that the Make PPE In America Act becomes law as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and secures the domestic PPE supply chain by investing in American manufacturers like Hickey Freeman.”

“As one of the few remaining USA textile manufacturers, Senator Schumer’s ‘Make PPE in the USA’ Act is exactly what we need to ensure a robust domestic PPE manufacturing capacity while at the same time allowing us to grow jobs and new manufacturing lines here in Rochester,” said Stephen Granovsky, CEO of Rochester Tailored. “And just as this plan positions us to add more future work, Senator Schumer’s past years of action to save this factory are again paying off even today by enabling us to secure new work and add 100 new jobs in Rochester. None of this would have been possible without the Senator’s steadfast support. Senator Schumer has long been the guardian angel of Hickey Freeman and his years of work are once again delivering for our Rochester factory and workers.”

“Hickey Freeman has been an essential part of Rochester’s community fabric for more than a century—and during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, they stepped up to provide vital support for our essential workers and healthcare heroes,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “This is more than just a business: it reflects Rochester’s proud history, our community values, and our bold and innovative future. I’m grateful to Senator Schumer for his leadership to advancing this ‘Marshall Plan’ in the bipartisan infrastructure bill and look forward to our continued work together to ensure Hickey Freeman can grow, create new job opportunities, and contribute to our economy for years to come.”

“This is great news for Hickey Freeman, for Monroe County and for American workers,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Senator Schumer’s ‘Make PPE in America Act’, assures a reliable domestic supply chain of vital PPE, and creates opportunities for the American companies that pivoted to produce PPE when we needed it the most. Hickey Freeman is a Rochester icon. Their expansion and growth is a substantial boost in our efforts to bring Monroe back from the economic pause created by the pandemic. Thank you Senator Schumer for your tireless advocacy and support for Hickey Freeman and Monroe County.”

