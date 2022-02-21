ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made an appearance in Rochester Monday afternoon to outline plans to cap monthly costs of insulin.

According to the senator’s office, more than 1.7 million New Yorkers with diabetes, including more than 105,000 in the Finger Lakes region, face rising costs of insulin.

Schumer says his plan will bring the cost of this drug down from hundreds of dollars per prescription to $35 per month, adding that he would bring that price reduction proposal to the Senate floor for a vote in March.

“Every single day, millions of Americans and countless people right here in Rochester with diabetes are being forced to make impossible decisions, paying more and more for their insulin or rationing it so it lasts longer, and this has got to end. No Rochester family should have to go bankrupt just because they need insulin to survive and I am here to say that I will call for a Senate vote on capping this cost come March,” Sen. Schumer said. “The current cost of this life-saving drug runs from $300-$600 per vial; it is not just ridiculous it’s dangerous. Millions of Americans and too many Finger Lakes and Rochester resident stand with me on this push to cap the cost of insulin at $35 so we can stop rationing this drug, and finally make insulin more affordable and accessible for all Americans.”

The bill, called The Affordable Insulin Now Act and proposed initially by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga), would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for Coloradans and patients across the country.

Sen. Schumer says this proposal has bipartisan support and some states have passed similar legislation, including Kentucky — the home of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to the proposal, tnder the Affordable Insulin Now Act, private group or individual plans would be required to cover one of each insulin dosage form (vial, pen) and insulin type (rapid-acting, short-acting, intermediate-acting, and long-acting) for no more than $35 per month.

The proposals says Medicare Part D plans, both stand-alone drug plans and Medicare Advantage drug plans, would be required to charge no more than $35 for whichever insulin products they cover in 2023 and 2024, and for all insulin products beginning in 2025.

