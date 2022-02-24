ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) hosted a press conference in Rochester Thursday to announce details of the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.

According to officials from the senator’s office, this new program will incentivize private-public partnerships in designating “manufacturing communities” which would be eligible for federal financial and technical assistance to expand and support domestic manufacturing.

“New York is already a leader in this space, and this long-term investment will empower businesses to create good-paying manufacturing jobs that fit the needs of individual communities right at home in America,” Sen. Gillibrand said.

“I’m proud to support this legislation that will strengthen our manufacturing base and make critical long-term investments in communities like Rochester that have the resources and infrastructure to lead the way in this industry,” said Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25).

The senator was joined by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, President & CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Robert Duffy, New York State Assembly Members Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, New York State Senator Samra Brouk, and other local officials.

Thursday’s press conference took place at MCC’s downtown campus. Officials from Gillibrand’s office say MCC is the only community college in the country to offer an associate degree in precision optics, and “inspires the way forward” by offering workforce development for modern careers including AI, automation, robotics and cybersecurity

“Back in 2014, Rochester was one of the first places in the nation to receive federal designation as a manufacturing consortium,” Mayor Evans said. “That helped us get tens of millions of dollars in public and private funding to help the manufacturing sector reinvent itself in the field of optics, imagery, and photonics. This was a great program and we were looking forward to watching it grow and help residents find jobs, but it never reached its full potential. Now Sen. Gillibrand is trying to change that by giving this program the force of law.”

“I think this is timely,” Duffy said. “Rochester is a tremendous place for manufacturing. We are a hub.”

