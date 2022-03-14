ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big boost in federal government funding is coming to the northeast part of Rochester and other Finger Lakes communities.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) hosted a press conference in Rochester Monday afternoon.

Sen. Schumer said Rochester and the Finger Lakes region will receive more than $200 million from the bipartisan omnibus spending package. Congress passed the $1.5 trillion package this week, capping off months of negotiations over how to fund the government through the fiscal year.

According to the senator, the funding will help the new Ibero-American Home Ownership Program, the construction of a new Joseph Avenue Performing Arts Center in Rochester, and dozens of other community-led projects.

Officials say $400,000 will be awarded to the Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance for construction to begin to renovate an old synagogue into a $3.3 million, 11,000 square-foot facility to serve the neighborhood. They say the new performing arts center will give residents in Northeast Rochester access to world-class music, dance, theatre, and education opportunities free of charge.

According to Schumer, another $400,000 is also going to the Ibero-American Development Corporation for equitable homeownership. This program aims to offer residents new financial backing and knowledge to renovate and purchase homes in their communities. This will be done through non-traditional lending options through Rochester Land Bank Corporations.

“We’re funding the buy the block program here in Rochester it’s going to construct 100 new single-family homes all for eligible first-time homebuyers and it will be in previously redlined sections of the city,” Schumer said.

The program will also create a new home repair grant program to provide up to $4,000 for rehabilitation and assistance homebuyers can use to renovate their property, according to federal officials.

