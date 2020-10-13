Roy Siplin Sr. after son’s arrest in Rochester: ‘I can’t understand why I can’t talk to my son’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local Black Lives Matter group, Save Rochester, held a press conference at Rochester General Hospital with Roy Siplin Sr. regarding his son’s condition after a recent arrest in Rochester.

Siplin Sr. has accused Rochester police of excessive force during his son’s arrest on Friday. He said his son, Roy Siplin Jr., was punched in the face by officers after he was handcuffed and he needed hospitalization.

Siplin Sr. says he was told his son was taken to a hospital, but he wasn’t told which one. He says there’s been a breakdown of communication in this case.

“The doctor can’t really give me any information,” Siplin Sr. said. “They can’t tell me that my son is here. I don’t even know if it’s for security reasons or what. I can call this hospital and they won’t say if my son is here.

“If my son is hospitalized or in a situation where he can’t talk, I would think that someone from the hospital would call and say ‘you’re son is doing fine’ or ‘he’s not doing fine.’ Anything,” Siplin Sr. Said.

“For all we know, he’s incapacitated in there and it’s really a shame that right after Daniel Prude, right after George Floyd, police continue to come into our neighborhoods — regardless of what he’s been accused of, he has the right of due process,” said Mikey Johnson of Save Rochester. “The fact that Roy Siplin Jr. is sitting in a hospital bed without any contact, without a phone call, is sad — it’s just said.”

Siplin Sr. said he was told he could talk to his son as soon as Tuesday October, 20. He said he was told that because due to COVID-19 policies, the jail doesn’t allow emergency visits.

In a statement released Sunday night, the RPD confirmed Siplin was punched at least once in the face by an officer. The department said the officer hit the suspect because he was holding on to a fence and wanted to gain control of his arm. Siplin was also carrying a gun, police said.

“Due to Siplin’s resistance to arrest, his refusal to comply with the officers’ order to let go of the fence and to place his hands behind his back, and the fact that Siplin was known to be armed with a handgun, one officer struck Siplin in his face in an attempt to gain control of Siplin’s arms,” the Sunday release from Rochester police said. “A third female officer then approached the scene and was able to retrieve the handgun located in Siplin’s waistband, while the other two officers continued to take Siplin into custody. No other strikes or impact techniques were alleged by Siplin.”

Siplin was also involved in a car crash prior to his arrest, police said. He and two other men were arrested, officials say, after they refused to pull over. The driver of the car crashed into a sign on Union Street in Rochester, and all three occupants fled the scene.

RPD provided a YouTube link to the body-worn camera footage from the incident, found below. The video may be disturbing to some, and includes graphic language.

All three suspects, including Siplin Jr., were charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

“We are not naïve,” Johnson said. “We understand there is a huge outcry in the community over gun violence. Understandably, we realize the community may lack sympathy for Roy Siplin Jr. because he was allegedly carrying a weapon at the time of his arrest. Save Rochester has organized and supported several stop the violence campaigns in the streets of Rochester and the areas that have been most impacted by gun violence, but we have to ask the community to remember the mantra to which we’ve galvanized over the last few months — since the death of Daniel Prude and George Floyd. That means that Black Lives Matter. That means that all Black Lives Matter.”

“I can’t understand why I can’t talk to my son,” Siplin Sr. said. “Even a murderer, arsonist, or a rapist gets to make a phone call to their family. Why I can’t talk to my son, I don’t know why.

