RPD’s new training program begins with former AG as keynote speaker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department kicked off its two-day mandatory training on Thursday — the Robert E. Craig Institute for Ethical Leadership, named after an upstanding retired Rochester police officer.

The training program is mandatory for all officers, with an estimated 75 officers set to attend the two-day event in person, in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each training session will be recorded for required viewing by all officers.

The event keynote was the 82nd United States Attorney General Eric Holder who according to RPD has been described as “one of the greatest visionary lawyers over the last 30 years.” Holder will provide RPD officers with further insights on the criminal justice system, reform and community policing.

