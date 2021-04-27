Rochester police chief: ‘The violence is unacceptable’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan held a press conference Tuesday to address recent city violence involving young people, and what the Rochester Police Department is doing to crack down on gun violence.

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in separate city shootings. Police say both victims are currently recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both investigations remain ongoing.

“We are working with the district attorney to monitor repeat offenders, whatever we need to do to find out why things are happening the way they are,” Chief Herriott-Sullivan said. “We are focusing on known offenders. There’s a few reasons for that: One is that it targets the people who are responsible, the other is that people who are going about their lives, there should be minimal impact from them. This is something we heard from the community that’s a concern of theirs.”

RPD Chief… ‘we’ve had a bit of a weekend’. The investigations into Sat-Sun violence are on-going. This behavior is unacceptable. An 11-year-old sitting in their living room should be safe. Working on getting guns off the streets, also targeting known offenders. pic.twitter.com/gNxLBjd1K9 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 27, 2021

It was a similar sentiment from last month. The police chief held a press conference in late March — after a string of city homicides — to say that the police department was focusing on repeat offenders.

“We’re going to do what we can until we’re able to have a major impact here,” Chief Herriott-Sullivan said. “If there are things we need to do to help the situation, we’re more than willing to do that. Just know that our methods are specific.”

The chief said officers were looking at people with a criminal history, and repeat offenders on gun violations, but adds that city violence is a problem that cannot be solved by the police department alone.

“When we’re looking at issues like this, we alone as a police department are not the answer,” Chief Herriott-Sullivan said. “If we were, we wouldn’t have these problems; crime would have been gone by now.”

As the police chief was holding the press conference, a large police presence responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Gilmore Street on the city’s northeast side for an investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.