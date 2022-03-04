Editor’s note: This full press conference video is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer of Rochester Regional Health, hosted a virtual press conference Friday morning.

According to Dr. Mayo, the coroanvirus pandemic is reaching an endemic stage and for all the challenges COVID-19 has presented for nearly two years, he says it has also provided some learning opportunities in terms of public health.

“The pandemic will be settling into an endmic phase where it won’t consume our entire attention, but it’s provided a path for ways our community can work together in the future,” Dr. Mayo said. “It’s helped us address our equity priorities, and there’s continuing opportunities for us to look at education across the community in terms of general preventative care. There were highlighed during the pandemic and will be important to address int he future.”

As the endemic state phases in, Dr. Mayo says it’s important to not lose sight on the damage COVID has done, in terms of physical health and also mental health, as prolonged isolation has taken a toll on many.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about community symptoms,” Dr. Mayo said. “I do hope that people who have felt isoalted, stressed by the inability to feel meaningful connections — I hope they are able to go and engaged in the things that have been on hold for so long. Sharing time with each other is a very important human function.”

As COVID’s grip on hospitals begins to loosen, the chief medical officer says RRH is beginning to ramp up more availability for elective surgeries.

“There are 50 active COVID patients [in Rochester regional faciltiies], with just one on a ventilator, which is great progress, but our hospitals are still quite full because there are other illnesses, but we’re very glad we can start tackling elective surgeries again,” Dr. Mayo said. “Patients that are on the backlog should be getting those calls from the office soon.”

Due to ongoing staffing challenges, Dr. Mayo said it may take some time for hospitals to catch up with the afrementioed backlog.

“We are in the process of ramping up elective surgeries up and it will probably take a few months to catch up,” Dr. Mayo said. “We are still dealing with some staff shortages. Some of our employees chose to pick different professions and others were unable to continue because of the vaccine mandate. There were a lot of employees that fell under that, but we are in the process of filling those postiions. Our emergency departments still have over capacity, both in Unity and at General. That is still a major concern and it fluctuates on a daily basis.”

According to the hospital official, some RRH units are seeing staffing vacanies of 25% or more currently.

“We will fill those up by going to outside agencies, but the cost of hiring premiem staff has been a challenge,” Dr. Mayo said. “We are responding to that by increasing our base rates and we are committed to pay our employees fairly. We hope that the relationships with our employees helps us keep them.”

Dr. Mayo wanted to let the public know that there is available capacity at local hospitals. There still may be waiting time, due to those staffing challenges, but he said waiting is less of an issue that it was during recent COVID spikes.

“We have seen a reduction in [COVID] hospitalization,” Dr. Mayo said. “It seems that the severity of COVID is going to by the week, by the month, and that has to do with native immunity as well as immunization induced immunity.”

