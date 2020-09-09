WATCH LIVE: Rochester police union press conference on RPD leadership changes

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 3:15 p.m. EDT. For those watching our streams, technical limitations will force us to switch between three events simultaneously. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide full video of each later on.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club is holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to address the command staff changes announced for the Rochester Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced he is retiring, along with other members Rochester Police Department’s command staff, which came less than one week after news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public. The mayor held a 90-second press conference at City Hall Tuesday to address the RPD shake-up, and did not take questions from media.

After the announcement, the police union released the following statement:

“The events that have unfolded today have taken us completely by surprise, as they have everyone else. What is clear is that the problems of leadership go directly to the Mayor’s office. Our priority now is on the dedicated men and woman, who despite unprecedented challenges, continue to do a very difficult job. Our members remain focused and committed to serving the citizens of this city, despite the lack of support and leadership that we are witnessing coming from our elected officials in City Hall.”

