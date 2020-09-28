WATCH LIVE: Rochester police union president to comment on newly appointed interim police chief

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo will speak at 11 a.m. Monday to comment on the new appointment on the new interim chief.

On Saturday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will serve as the new interim Rochester Police Chief. Sullivan’s term will begin October 14, replacing current interim Police Chief Mark Simmons.

Herriott-Sullivan is a former RPD Lieutenant who rose through the ranks before her retirement from the force in 2009. She now becomes the first female to hold the position of chief in RPD history, which has been around for more than 200 years.

Herriott-Sullivan has been employed at Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) since 2016, originally working in the areas of compliance, diversity, inclusion and public safety. She currently serves as RHA’s Interim Deputy Executive Director, a position she has held since April 2019.

Prior to joining the staff at RHA, Herriott-Sullivan held a number of positions, including Chief Operating Officer at Seamless Communications Group, Chief Executive Officer at Rise Up Rochester, and Management Consultant at both CHS Project Management.

Earlier this month, protesters gathered outside City Hall to say they want Simmons to be removed from his position, citing an incident back in 2005. Records show then police officer Simmons shot a 13-year-old girl who charged her sister and Simmons with a knife.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.