WATCH LIVE: Rochester police chief announces new mandatory officer training

Editor’s note: The Rochester Police Department’s press conference will be live streamed at 11 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is scheduled to hold a

press conference to announce a new mandatory officer training program at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the chief will share the program’s official title, which has been named in honor of a former officer, and a brief overview of the program.

Last month, Rochester police unveiled new policies on a duty for officers to intervene, a ban on chokeholds, mental hygiene detention, and de-escalation.

It’s the second day in a row for a press conference from the chief, as Herriott-Sullivan held a press conference Tuesday to address recent city violence involving young people, and what the Rochester Police Department is doing to crack down on gun violence. During that press conference, Rochester police responded to a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in separate city shootings. Police say both victims are currently recovering with non-life threatening injuries and the investigations are ongoing.

