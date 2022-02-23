ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans hosted a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss pandemic-related evictions.

New York state’s eviction moratorium, spurred by economic difficulties brought on by the pandemic, expired in January. The moratorium on utility shut offs has also been lifted, putting more residents at risk of housing instability.

“We expect eviction cases to hit the courts soon,” Evans said.

According to the mayor, some 15,000 local residents were behind on rent payments in January when the moratorium was lifted. While many face these financial challenges, the mayor said relief is available now.

“The City of Rochester and Monroe County have already earmarked $45 million in federal funds to help with rent relief and legal assistance,” Evans said. “I want people to know they are not alone.”

The mayor also reminded residents that if they are facing food security challenges, or child care affordability — along with housing uncertainty — there are support programs currently available. Those impacted are encouraged to call 211 for assistance.

“We want people to use 211,” Evans said. “Help is available, but it’s only useful when residents actually use it.”

“We can’t forget the issues the pandemic has caused,” said Monroe County Deputy Executive Corinda Crossdale. “The post-pandemic life will be difficult for many of our residents. No one should have to think about if they will eat or where they will sleep today, but that is the reality that many are facing in our area.”

According to city and county officials, there are approximately 9,000 local residents who are currently facing eviction.

“The bottom line is that we do everything we can to prevent evictions,” Evans said. “This is critical. Call 211. We cannot wait. We cannot put off for tomorrow what we can do today.”

“We still have neighbors who face eviction concerns, despite the federal relief granted to our community,” Crossdale said. “The worst thing you can do is nothing. Stable safe hosing is not a privilege, it’s a right.”

Officials say while most of those funds have been distributed, there are still support programs available to those who need help:

Residents facing potential eviction who are seeking an understanding of the rights of tenants should call the Tenant Defense Project at (585) 504-6195. Residents who have been given a court date for eviction should go to court and represent themselves. The Tenant Defense Project may be able to provide a lawyer free of charge.

Those facing other challenges, with childcare, food security, utilities, mental health – can call 211. Operators can help put residents in touch with programs that could provide relief. Operators are there 24-hours per day, and services are provided in multiple languages.

“Making sure that Monroe County residents who have suffered economic losses during the pandemic are able to stay in their homes is critically important,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “If you are facing eviction, or challenges with childcare, food security, mental health issues, or if you are a landlord impacted by the pandemic, please call 211 to connect with existing programs that can help.”

