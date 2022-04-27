Editor’s note: This press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans hosted a press conference at City Hall Wednesday morning to announce a new community anti-violence initiative.

It’s called the Rochester Peace Collective and will be supported by $5 million in funding from the American Recovery Act, pending City Council approval. The American Recovery Act was a federal pandemic stimulus package that granted Rochester more than $200 million.

As for city violence, the Rochester Police Department says there have been 22 homicides so far this year, outpacing last year’s record-breaking year for city murders.

Rochester had 21 homicides last year through April 27. By year’s end, that number was 81 — the highest recorded homicide rate in city history.

“I have been here at this podium regularly to talk about violence,” Mayor Evans said. “In 120 days [in office], not one day has gone by without talking to someone publicly or privately about this topic. The crime that we have seen defies logic.”

Aside from murders, there have been 91 shooting victims so far this year while there has also been an increase in armed carjackings and people firing guns at occupied houses, among other crimes.

“People in the city deserve peace and that is what I’m here for,” Mayor Evans said. “The solution to violence can be found in our city’s most powerful tool: The people of Rochester.”

According to the mayor, the Rochester Peace Collective will provide “community-based solutions for violence reduction programs. He says the $5 million investment will help existing anti-violence organizations, and boost programs for job training, re-entry, and conflict resolution.

“My career has been in banking and we talk a lot about investments — this is an investment,” Mayor Evans said.

“This is a very exciting day for Rochester,” said Victor Saunders, City of Rochester Advisor for Violence Prevention. “This $5 million investment really shows we are putting our money where our mouth is. We have been working on countless programs, understanding that the end result is a direct consequence of systemic racism, poverty, and more that the Black and Brown communities have been dealing with. this will not be a short-term fix.”

Interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the department has added two investigators and a supervisor to the homicide unit, adding that the Rochester Police Department has recovered 236 guns so far this year, resulting in 172 arrests in those recoveries, despite ongoing staffing issues within the RPD.

“We are focusing our resources daily, but although we can displace crime, the socioeconomic factors which drive the crime remain,” Chief Smith said. “We are not going to arrest ourselves out of this problem.”

“Collaborative partnerships are what works,” Mayor Evans said. “We have to leave no stone unturned and I am confident that the people of Rochester are up to this task, which is why I’m creating this Collective, to empower them.”

Although Rochester’s violent crime rates are reaching unprecedented levels, the mayor said the issue is not unique to the Flowery City, but is a problem throughout the country.

“Red state, blue state — we are seeing upticks in violence,” Mayor Evans said. “It doesn’t matter what you pick. This is not a partisan issue, but a people issue.”

Mayor Evans, Chief Smith, and Saunders called on community members to help out with anti-violence efforts in the cit. Those interested in contributing to violence prevention in Rochester are invited to call 585-428-7407 or email rochesterpeacecollective@cityofRochester.org for more information.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.