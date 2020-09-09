Rochester City Council briefing with Mayor Warren after RPD leadership changes

Editor’s note: Due to technical reasons we had to switch from this briefing stream. The full video will be added later when it becomes available.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Council held a virtual briefing with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefings were originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but was adjourned due to the announcement of Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary retiring at the conclusion of this month.

Joining Singletary in retirement is Deptuty Chief Morabito, Commander Fabian Rivera, and Commander Elena Correia. Rochester police officials say both Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor are returning to the previously held rank of lieutenant. Deputy Chief Mark Mura will return to the previously held position of captain.

“I want to take a moment to apologize to City Council, because you were not fully briefed on this matter, and at any point in time before the video came out,” Mayor Warren said.

City council released the following statement on Monday about the briefings:

“Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 the Rochester City Council will have a regular public briefing with the Mayor and the Police Chief. During this heightened state in our community, the Council is calling for briefings concerning any interactions between protesters and police officers as well as an opportunity to ask questions and express any concerns. In the spirit of transparency, the briefings will be held using video conferencing and will be streamed live on the Council’s YouTube Channel and shared on the Council’s Facebook Page.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.