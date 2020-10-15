Rev. Stewart, other groups gather to show ‘prayerful support’ for Mayor Warren

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Christian Leadership Ministry and other local groups are gathered on Thursday to hold a press conference to support Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

“It is our firm belief that this is not the time for the mayor to resign,” Rev. Lewis Stewart said. “We are announcing our prayerful support for our Mayor Lovely Warren and our belief that she should continue to lead our city for the remainder of her mayoral term.”

Stewart was joined by the Take It Down Planning Committee, the Clergy Roundtable and Faith Community Alliance along with the Genesee Valley Civil Liberties Union at the First Church of God on Thursday morning.

Since the news broke of Daniel Prude’s death in September after his encounter with Rochester Police, some in the Rochester community have been calling for the mayor’s resignation.

Rev. Lewis: “today we have gathered to address two important issues. We are announcing prayer full support for our mayor, and our belief that she should continue to lead our city…” pic.twitter.com/5hcKbLEWsc — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) October 15, 2020

“Our city in turmoil on many fronts. Daniel Prude homicide, gun violence, inadequate public school system, police and criminal justice reform, equity and poverty in region…this is not the time for mayor to resign.”

Stewart also called on the Democratic party to be a united front for the people.

“Some politicians are attempting to stir up the pot and continue to undermined the mayor and that must cease.

The people need this party to be unified to work on their behalf. While you are fighting, the people are watching and becoming discouraged. The people need you, the Democratic party to come together and work together on our behalf.”

At the beginning of October, Warren was indicted by a grand jury for campaign finance violations in relation to the mayor’s 2017 re-election campaign.

Days later, Warren, along with two co-defendants, entered pleas of not guilty on two class E felony charges inside the Hall of Justice.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.