Rep. Morelle, Bob Duffy discuss coronavirus stimulus package, impact on Rochester businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy held a virtual briefing Wednesday

Morelle and Duffy discussed the $2.2 trillion stimulus package for coronavirus relief, which was approved by Congress last week, and how it will impact local businesses and families. Their conversation lasted about an hour and they fielded a wide variety of questions. You can see the full briefing in the video player above.

President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

Trump said he would sign the measure immediately.

“The American people deserve a government wide, visionary, evidence-based response to address these threats to their lives and their livelihood. And they need it now,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“We are going to help Americans through this. We are going to do this together,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Passage came after Democratic and Republican leaders banded together and outmaneuvered a maverick GOP lawmaker who tried forcing a roll call vote.

With many lawmakers scattered around the country and reluctant to risk flying back to the Capitol, that could have delayed approval.

But after Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a libertarian who often bucks the GOP leadership, tried insisting on a roll call vote, the presiding officer — Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. — ruled that there was no need for one and the bill passed.

For the most part, Democrats who saw a taxpayer giveaway to big business and Republicans who considered it ladened with waste backed the measure for the greater good of keeping the economy alive.

