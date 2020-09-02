WATCH LIVE: Protest at Public Safety Building in Rochester sparks after news of Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A protest has sparked outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstration comes after the announcement of a New York State Attorney General investigation into the death of a Black man while in custody by Rochester police officers.

Daniel Prude died in March of this year while in custody of Rochester police. An autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his a homicide.

The autopsy report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

Body camera footage of the incident surfaced Wednesday that showed the struggle before his death.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced Wednesday that the New York State Attorney General’s Office was investigating the matter.

During the mayor’s and chief’s announcement, several local activists were arrested after not being allowed in the Public Safety Building for the press conference.

“On March 23, 2020 the Rochester Police Department executed a Black man named Daniel Prude,” said local activist Stanley Martin. “Mr. Prude was naked, defenseless, unarmed, and experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Activists say Daniel Prude was lying on his back, naked, handcuffed, and unarmed when police killed him. They say police put a bag over his Prude’s head and pushed it into the ground. They say less than 10 minutes later, Prude was dead. According to the autopsy report, he was officially pronounced dead seven days later.

“I placed the phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” said Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude. “When I say get lynched, that was full fledged, murder, cold blooded — nothing other than cold blooded murder. The man is defenseless, naked on the ground, cuffed up already. I mean come on, how many brothers got to die for society to understand that this needs to stop? You killed a defenseless black man, a father’s son, a brother’s brother, a nephews uncle.”

As a result of an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July, New York State Attorney General Letitia James will investigate all cases where law enforcement officers are involved in the deaths of civilians.

“Once Mr. Prude passed away, the Rochester Police Department turned the case over to the Attorney General’s office and since that time we have been waiting for the Attorney General’s office to make a determination on how this case is to proceed,” Mayor Warren said. “The reason why that is the case is because we want to make sure the investigation is fair, unbiased — something people have confidence in — and that the entity that is being investigated in not the entity that’s conducting the investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.