Man arrested after causing explosion that destroyed 3 homes in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – The Albion Police Department is holding a press conference regarding the fire that damaged three homes and a garage in Orleans County last Saturday.

The details of the investigation and subsequent arrest that has been made will be released.

PD Chief says the suspect Dismantling grade A fireworks from out of state. Making devices distributed in community. https://t.co/9rKaVnqMZd — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 11, 2020

According to firefighters, a male occupant was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries consistent from an explosion and subsequent fire. A COVA Ambulance transported the male to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Albion Police Department with assistance from

the Orleans County Fire Investigation Unit, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and

Control, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Federal Bureau of

Investigation.