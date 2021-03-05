Rochester police officer tackles, pepper sprays woman in front of child in new body camera video, PAB says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board held a press conference on Friday to discuss body-worn camera footage that shows a Rochester Police officer, tackling and pepper spraying a woman during an arrest from Monday, February 22.

“We will not be releasing the body worn footage because it is not redacted, and we received it from Council President Loretta Scott,” PAB Chair Shani Wilson.

Following the press conference, RPD Captain Mark Mura released the following statement:

In the interest of complete transparency, the Rochester Police Department planned to release all of the video from this incident as soon as the process of redacting the video and making all necessary notifies was complete.

PAB giving presser on 2/22 RPD incident involving a woman and child they say were in a mental health crisis and woman was pepper sprayed. They are calling for greater training and accountability… more details—- full press release is at https://t.co/FxHYjOCqIQ pic.twitter.com/buwn4B027a — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 5, 2021

According to the PAB, the footage shows a male officer attempting to arrest a woman who he believed may have stolen items from a drug store. After a brief conversation where the officer checks the woman’s purse, the woman runs with her three year old to a nearby storefront.

The PAB describes the video saying the officer then tackles and pepper sprays her as another male officer arrives and tries to pull the child away from her mother. The group describes the rest of the video as follows:

After the woman is placed into the back of a police car, the officers confront a bystander who was filming the scene. One officer tells the bystander to, “Shut the hell up and get out of here.” With the child crying inconsolably and screaming for her mother, an officer restraining the child persuades another to use a car to “block” the child from public view because, “It doesn’t look good that I have to restrain, like, a three year old.” While one officer says a call was made to the Family and Crisis Intervention Team, another officer says, “They said they’re not even logged in yet.” The footage does not appear to show any crisis team arriving on the scene before the woman was driven away in a police car.

The PAB says an email that they received from the chief of police says the woman was charged with trespassing and issued an appearance ticket as the store says she knocked a number of items off the shelf and refused to leave.

“There are troubling parallels between this new incident and the one on Harris Street that occurred just a few weeks earlier,” PAB officials said in a statement.

“Both incidents involved Black mothers. Both involved Black children. Both involved Black people obviously in crisis. Both involved officers using pepper spray on or around a Black child. Both appear to have not involved the Person in Crisis Team, the Family and Crisis Intervention Team, or mental health professionals. Both involved police officers doing nothing to effectively de-escalate the situation. Both involved apparent intimidation of bystanders filming the incident.

“What is most troubling about this incident, however, is this: the two officers involved here were also involved in the earlier pepper spraying incident on Harris Street.”

“For the police department to police it’s own culture, to be aware that we need more sensitivity training around children,” PAB member Rev. Matthew Nickoloff said. “Regardless of the details of this case that should be a basic assumption that people aren’t treated like things but human beings.”

“One of the things we’d hope to see from officers is sympathy, and empathy, especially when children are involved,” PAB member Rev. Dr. Rickey B Harvey said. “One of the policeman stated ‘this is how we handle it’ and in the process of that a woman was thrown to the ground in front of her child. We’d like to see more sensitivity shown, especially to the Black and brown communities.”

Last month, the Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan faced questions from the Police Accountability Board, about the department’s new protest plan as well as the pepper spraying of a handcuffed 9-year-old girl in an oversight hearing on Thursday.

“For weeks, we have asked the City to provide us with RPD training manuals and slideshows regarding the use of pepper spray, the handling of children, and people in crisis. For weeks, we have asked the City to provide us with all training manuals and written directives that govern the use of the Person in Crisis and Family and Crisis Intervention teams.

“For weeks, we have asked the City to provide us with the full disciplinary and training histories of the officers on the scene – including the two officers involved in both the Harris Street and the Portland Avenue incidents. The City has never provided us with this information or a host of other materials we requested. If the City had done otherwise, our investigation and any resulting proposals for change may have prevented this incident from happening.”

“We have patterns of behavior with the Rochester Police Department that is concerning to us and we really need to have this being taken care of urgently,” Wilson said.

PAB called on the City to release the rest of the body-worn camera footage related to the incident. They also called for a public meeting with RPD leadership.

“City officials knew weeks ago about this incident,” PAB Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds said. “The footage should have been handed to us.”

The Rochester Police Department has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren:

“When incidents like this occur, I am relieved that I ensured body-worn cameras are worn by our police, so we can see what occurs on our streets and hold officers accountable.

These videos are certainly disturbing. That’s why Chief Herriott Sullivan is not waiting for the Executive Order 203 process to be completed. She is working to make sweeping, but necessary, policy and procedure changes along with mandatory training for officers regarding racism and implicit bias. The last month of community engagement has given her the ability to see the immediate changes that must take place while also working towards the systemic change included in the Executive Order 203 draft plan.

We are updating that plan based upon community feedback and will submit it to City Council next week so they can begin their review. We have to collectively push forward the request to the State allowing the City to immediately terminate officers for cause. Change will not come until we have the ability to fully hold our officers accountable when they violate the public’s trust.”

Statement from Sen. Samra Brouk:

“The urgency grows every day to pass my bill in the Senate that prohibits the use of chemical irritants against minors (S4002). Once again, we have learned of a disturbing, traumatic, and violent response by police involving a young child in Rochester. I am outraged by new reports that RPD officers pepper sprayed a mother while she was holding her 3-year-old child—and, later in the incident, used a police vehicle to block their appalling actions from public view. Despite months of protest and discussion about the unnecessary use of force by Rochester’s law enforcement, this incident illustrates that our community’s concerns are not being heard. Our lives matter, and these abusive practices must end now.”

Report on the incident from the Rochester Police Department:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.