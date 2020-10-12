Activists demand City Council vote no on outside legal council for RPD review

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Police Accountability Board Alliance joined organizers from Free the People ROC outside City Hall Monday to demand that Rochester City Council vote no on hiring outside legal council to review the Rochester Police Department policy.

Activists say the proposal undermines the Police Accountability Board, which city residents overwhelmingly approved of on the ballot last November.

“The PAB is currently organized and ready to do this work,” said Candyce Singletary, PAB Alliance organizer. “An Executive Director for the PAB was voted on last week, and will likely be accepted soon. With the PAB so close to being up and running, why undermine its democratically-agreed upon duty to review and revise RPD policy? If there is a need for outside legal counsel for an RPD investigation, the PAB is more than capable to make that decision for themselves.”

The press release referenced other points of frustrating including the cost. According to the PAB Alliance, the initial cost for hiring WilmerHale will be $250,000.

Organizers say City Council will vote on legislation to bring the law firm, WilmerHale, into the fold on renewing and reviewing Rochester police policy and protocol. They say the initial cost for hiring will be $250,000.

Officials from the Police Accountability Board Alliance say WilmerHale’s work in other cities are problematic:

“Just as they did in Baltimore and Chicago when WilmerHale was hired to investigate their respective police departments after high-profile police murders of Black people. Baltimore ended up spending $2.2 million for a WilmerHale investigation that was never completed,” the PAB Alliance said in a press release. “In Chicago, city officials payed out $2.67 million to WilmerHale to investigate the murder of Laquan McDonald. In both cities, WilmerHale charged exorbitant hourly rates and the results of the investigations were underwhelming and unhelpful.”

“The murder of Daniel Prude has shaken our city to its core and it is the legislated and voter-approved responsibility of the Police Accountability Board to review RPD policy and make recommendations so that this never happens again,” Singletary said.

In November of 2019, Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved of the PAB referendum, with 75% of the vote. In January, the nine members of the board were approved by Rochester City Council.

