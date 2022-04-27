Editor’s note: This press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 4 p.m. EDT.

ELBA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on a fatal medical helicopter crash in Genesee County.

Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon after a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed near Edgerton and Norton Roads in the Town of Elba. The victims were identified as 60-year-old James Sauer and 60-year-old Stewart Dietrick.

Sauer was a retired New York State Police pilot from Churchville who also served as a Rochester police officer from 1993 to 2001. Sauer spoke with News 8 in 2020, when he celebrated the end of his 40-year military flight career.

Dietrick was a Bell Helicopter pilot from Texas.

The helicopter crashed during a training mission, after taking off from the Genesee County Airport in Batavia — about three miles from the crash site. Mercy Flight has a hangar at that airport.

According to New York State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski, the helicopter crashed into power lines as it went down, and weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators said at least one person may have witnessed the incident. Police said they were working to confirm reports that the helicopter’s engine was heard cutting in and out before the crash.

Authorities say NTSB, FAA, and Mercy Flight will continue to investigate the crash, and that crews plan on being at the scene through Wednesday. The investigation in full could take months to complete.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport that serves throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York regions of the state.

Mercy Flight Central released a statement Tuesday evening, saying: “Our hearts are with Mercy Flight Inc. and all those involved in the aircraft mishap earlier today in Genesee County. We stand with them during this tragic time.“

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.