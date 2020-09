ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) -- Enthusiasm, and pure joy were evident on faces of families and children Saturday afternoon as they attended local farms. So much so that you'd almost forget how much is different from last Fall, with the pandemic.

"We are doing hayrides, pony rides, we don't have a petting zoo with COVID-19 so we have farm animal exhibit instead, we have a apple launcher slingshot," said Kimberly Duvall, owner of the Pumpkin Palace in Victor.