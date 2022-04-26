Editor’s note: This full press conference video is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State and local officials hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a “milestone” in efforts to improve resiliency to flooding along Lake Ontario southern shore.

Officials announced a $2.5 million investment from the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to help make the area around Sandbar Park and along Lake Road more protected against potential flooding.

Specifically, the funds will be allocated as follows:

$1.5 million to realign and raise Lake Road, and add drainage for flood protection

$750,000 for flooding stabilization efforts and a flood wall

$250,000 for protective walls around a pump station to reduce damage to mechanical and electrical systems

State officials said these investments represent hallmarks of the REDI program, which has already undergone efforts for flood protection in Greece, Irondequoit, and Sodus.

Webster town Supervisor Tom Flaherty said this project has been in development for a few years and New York State Secretary of State Robert Rodrigues said it’s a result of lessons learned when Lake Ontario flooded shoreline communities in 2017 and 2019.

“What we saw here in 2019 was a wake-up call for how we need to deal with issues like climate change,” Rodriguez said.

“This project will impact so many communities,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “This lake is very special for residents who live along the lake and for recreational purposes and we cannot let that [flooding] happen again. We want those who are affected by flooding to know that help is here.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.