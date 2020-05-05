City of Rochester to layoff more than 400 employees due to COVID-19’s economic impact

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that 403 city employees will soon be without a job as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to take a toll.

Mayor Warren announced that the layoffs will save the city $2.1 million this year and next fiscal year. The layoff breakdown includes 178 furloughs, 208 job shares, and 17 separations. Warren added that 25 employees from the mayor’s office were included in the personnel reductions.

“Our city’s challenge is American’s challenge,” said Mayor Warren. “It is my sincere hope that our federal and state leaders act to provide needed resources to our local government so that we can continue to provide the vital service that we need to provide to our residents.”

The mayor said that layoffs will be effective beginning Monday, May 11 and that impacted employees were notified earlier Tuesday. She said the cuts will not impact essential workers.

“Our employees are our highest costs,” Warren said. “This was according to our budget director and HR director the best way for us to move forward and continue to keep those essential services going for 911, police officers, firefighters and our Department of Environmental workers.”

“I think the message is very clear that we are doing everything that we can and have done everything that we can to preserve public safety as our number one priority here in the city that’s first and foremost,” the mayor said.

“We also want everyone to know that we will continue to advocate for additional resource from the federal government and the state government.”

Last week, city officials confirmed it was looking at options to reduce employee costs. They announced that more than 3,000 people who work for the City of Rochester and others could be laid off or furloughed in the coming weeks.

