WATCH LIVE: Mayor Warren announces ‘major advancement’ in Bull’s Head revitalization project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is holding a press conference to announce major advancements in the Bull’s Head Revitalization Project.

Bull’s Head marks the western gateway to downtown, centered on the convergence of West Main Street, Brown Street, West Avenue, Chili Avenue and Genesee Street.

In 2009, the City undertook a Bull’s Head community input/planning process to bring neighborhood-wide community concerns to the surface.

According to the City of Rochester’s website, the planning process identified a number of core principles for revitalization, including:

Neighborhood Vibrancy & Sense of Place

Safe, Accessible Transportation Systems

Employment & Business Expansion

Quality, Mixed-Use Development

Renewed Housing Opportunities

Public Space, Parks & Recreation Enhancements

Public Safety & Health Benefits

Environmental Restoration

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.