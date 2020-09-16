City officials announce creation of crisis intervention program in Rochester

Editor’s note: This press conference video is rending and will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local officials announced Wednesday the creation of a crisis intervention program. The announcement took place at the Department of Recreation and Youth, on St. Paul Street.

“We realize that there were gaps that we found as we began to bring people to the table in this work, especially around homicides in this community,” said Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot Jr. “We put forth an idea to bring fourth our first mobile trauma unit here in Rochester. We purchased a vehicle that were getting ready to launch very soon that will be responding to the scenes to help deal with the trauma that gun violence has caused in this community.”

Lightfood Jr. says this crisis intervention unit will help people from meeting the same fate that Daniel Prude met.

“We’re trying to work and move into a direction where what happened to the Prude family will never happen,” Lightfoot Jr. said.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was scheduled to make an appearance at this announcement, but was not there.

It would have been the mayor’s first public appearance since Monday when she announced a “comprehensive” review of the Daniel Prude death in March, the end of the police chief’s tenure, and the suspension of high-ranking city employees. Mayor Warren did not take questions from media Monday.

On Wednesday morning, Rochester police officers arrived at City Hall to break up demonstrators who were occupying City Hall for over 24 hours, demanding the resignation of the mayor, Deputy Mayor James Smith, District Attorney Sandra Doorley as well as the following:

Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, Sgt. Michael Magri, Paul Ricotta. Drop criminal charges against all protesters arrested or charged since May 30th.

The removal of Mark Simmons as appointed Interim Chief of Police.

state must ensure that trained mental health providers respond to those who are having a mental health crisis. Immediately end and prohibit the use of chemical weapons by RPD.

Cut RPDs budget and reallocate resources into community-led services for true

public safety, education and ending poverty and root causes of violence.

public safety, education and ending poverty and root causes of violence. End the City of Rochester’s contract with the Locust Club.”

