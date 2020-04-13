WATCH LIVE: Mayor Warren, RPD Chief discuss recent violence in Rochester

Editor’s note: This virtual briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren will be joined by Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and other local leaders to discuss a string of recent violence in the community

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

Among other incidents this past weekend, a triple shooting left one man dead.

The incident took place on the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Officers said all three men who were shot are in their mid 20s and are from the city of Rochester. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officers, the other two victims were transported to URMC. One has serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries.

Officers said the victims were together when the incident happened and they all know each other.

There are no suspects in custody.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.