WATCH LIVE: Mayor Warren, Bello hold ceremony for ribbon cutting at New International Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and others are coming together Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new International Plaza in Northeast Rochester.

“I am so excited to see this day. It has been more than 40 years in the making and we did this! – Mayor Lovely Warren is in good spirits at the opening of a new International Plaza located in Northeast Rochester. @News_8 #rochesterny #mayorlovelywarren pic.twitter.com/cAHWjoBfPk — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) October 8, 2020

The Plaza is new, Latin-themed event space and marketplace that will provide a community gathering space to celebrate and build on the arts and cultural assets of the surrounding neighborhood. The Plaza will also serve as an area where local entrepreneurs and existing businesses can acquire space to sell their products.

