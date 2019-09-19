Geva, Pathstone partnering for final development of Inner Loop East parcel

Artist rendering of the development at Parcel 7 of the Inner Loop East Development (WROC Photo/Kayla Green).

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the winning proposal for the final parcel, Parcel 7, in the Inner Loop East Transformation Project.

The development will be a partnership between Geva Theatre and PathStone. The “education and engagement” center will feature practice and rehearsal space for Geva.

PathStone is a non-profit organization that specializes in workforce development, education and health services, community development, and housing opportunities.

Mayor Warren: “We’re rebuilding this city block by block” pic.twitter.com/X2HGrD1XDm — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 19, 2019

According to Geva officials, the 5,900 square foot space, located on the ground floor of the proposed PathStone building at 150 Monroe Avenue, will be home to a year-round program of theatre and creativity classes and workshops.

“This facility is a long-held dream of ours to provide more opportunities for participation in theatre activities for Rochester area residents,” said Geva Artistic Director Mark Cuddy in a press release. “Our home at Woodbury and Clinton is filled with performance programming, and doesn’t have the studio spaces for year-round classes. Our expanding engagement efforts will now also have terrific meeting and learning facilities.”

Officials expect construction to be done by September 2022, the start of Geva’s 50th anniversary season.

Inner Loop East Developments, by the numbers, according to city officials:

$22 million public investment returns $229 private investment

52,000 square feet of commercial space

534 housing units

170 permanent jobs

2,489 construction jobs

“The moat is gone and has been replaced by jobs and opportunities,” Warren said.

“What we’re doing today is a perfect example of what we need more of in Rochester — these public and private partnerships,” said Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello.

While this is the final parcel for the Inner Loop East project, the city is still seeking more Inner Loop development. Back in June, Mayor Warren invited the public to participate in a proposal submission process to determine the best course of action for the northern section of the Inner Loop.

“With the successful completion of the Inner Loop East project, we are excited to move forward with evaluation and planning to transform the Inner Loop North,” Warren said in a June press release. “This project has the potential to reconnect Downtown Rochester with several neighborhoods, the Public Market, and High Falls — and will further our efforts to create 21st century transformation options which will lead to more jobs, safer streets and better educational opportunities for our citizens.”

City officials say they aim to convert some or all sections of the Inner Loop, from Charlotte Street to the Genesee River, to another complete street with “significant acreage for redevelopment.”

The Inner Loop East Transformation Project kicked off in 2017 and has since reconnected neighborhoods in that portion of the city and also created new space for downtown development in the process, including new apartment buildings and other housing units.

Warren was joined by City Councilmembers Elaine Spaull and Michael Patterson, as well as local developers and community stakeholders for the announcement.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full report on this announcement later today.