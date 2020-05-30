Bello, Warren say peaceful protest earlier was ‘hijacked by chaos’

Breaking News
Cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Bello, Warren say peaceful protest earlier was ‘hijacked by chaos’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and County Executive Adam Bello have declared a local state emergency in the city and across Monroe County after a Black Lives Matter rally turned violent around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The rally coincided with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“Today’s actions on our streets show that the anger is real and it must be recognized and it has to be addressed,” Lovely said. “I too am very angry. I share the pain as a black woman, as the wife of a black man and as a mother of a black child. I have dedicated my life and my career to eliminating justice.”

The event started at 1 p.m. peacefully, but by the evening, tear gas had been deployed, police cars had been vandalized, and other vehicles had been flipped over and set on fire.

MORE | Cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester

“Today in Martin Luther King Park, many people of all races, ethnicities and cultures came together peacefully to express their anger and to call for change.”

The mayor emphasized the violence began after the organizers wrapped up the protest, and began by people outside of the Rochester community.

“Unfortunately, after this group of people left — outsiders and I do mean outsiders, not from our city, not from our community — decided to set police cars on fire. Look at the videos show those pictures. Their actions set other events into motions and effectively overshadowed the meaningful moment.”

Bello said he attended the protest earlier in the day on Saturday. “The peaceful display earlier has been overshadowed by chaos,” Bello said. “We’ve seen cars set on fire, buildings broken into, and chaos in the streets. As a result I’m issuing a state of emergency, and a curfew which goes into effect at 9 p.m.”

A tweet put out by the City of Rochester reads:

A curfew is hereby established whereby pedestrian and vehicular traffic is prohibited, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel during the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. throughout the entire City of Rochester.

Rochester Police Department will be out, enforcing the curfew and picking up people who violate it. Other community leaders spoke encouraging residents to stay home and stay peaceful.

Meanwhile, Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley has alerted residents to reports of looting along East Ridge Road.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss