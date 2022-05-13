Editor’s note: This full press conference video is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined Office of Management and Budget Director Michael Burns Friday morning to announce the city’s budget proposal for 2022-2023 fiscal year.

According to the mayor, the proposed budget contains no increase in the property tax levy and focuses on six priority areas:

Public safety

Strengthening neighborhoods

Infrastructure

Youth development

Economic empowerment

Promoting equity, inclusion, and social justice

“This budget is a statement of our priorities and I submit my Administration’s first Proposed Budget filled with greater optimism than I had on my first day in office,” said Mayor Evans. “Even more so than when I began, I firmly believe that the work of my Administration, in partnership with City Council and the residents of our great city, will chart a path to a prosperous future for Rochester.”

Overall, the budget calls for $672.4 million in spending, an increase of $54.8 million — 9.6% — compared to the year prior. Nearly half of the increase in expenditures, $26.1 million, will be supported by federal funding via the American Rescue Plan Act.

The mayor said the budget includes $8.4 million for public safety measures, including funding for Pathways to Peace, the Office of Neighborhood Safety, youth enrichment programming, plus the newly established Rochester Peace Collective.

