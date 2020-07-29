Local religious leaders stand with County Legislator LaMar’s ethics complaint against Rep. Morelle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local religious leaders gathered on Wednesday to stand in support of County Legislator Sabrina LaMar’s ethics complaint against Rep. Joe Morelle.

“It was made clear and evident that one of our U.S. Representatives used underhanded tactics to silence a black woman. It was made clear and evident that our U.S. Representative — not someone else as it was first stated in a press release, but our U.S. Representative himself — abused his power in order to harm and punish a black woman,” Reverend James Simmons said.

Simmons is the Senior Pastor of Baber African Methodist Episcopal Church on Meigs Street in Rochester — where LaMar attends.

According to LaMar, Morelle reached out to the Rochester Institute of Technology — where LaMar works — and tried to get her terminated and threatened that if she wasn’t, some of the funding he gives to RIT would be discontinued.

In response, Morelle released a statement and screenshots of text messages in connection to the alleged incidents that preceded the filing. The Congressman’s campaign issued a statement Monday saying in part, “At no time was the employee’s employment or funding for the institution raised.”

Simmons said they are calling on RIT to release all the communication that was exchanged between the institution and Morelle, that concerned LaMar. “We have seen texts deleted and edited to manipulate stories before.” Simmons said that the mere fact a text message was sent is problematic.

“I think a thorough and exhaustive investigation needs to be completed and needs to be done. I think it’s problematic that someone who holds power seeks to do harm against someone in our community.”

LaMar said she filed a formal complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics as well as the House of Representatives Ethics Committee.

Simmons concluded his statement with other church leaders with a prayer. “There is a God that rules above with hands of power and a heart of love and if I’m right, he’ll fight out battles and win today.”