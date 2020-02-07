Local officials stress importance of getting REAL IDs at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal, state, and local officials held a press conference at the Greater Rochester International Airport Friday to address REAL ID-compliant licenses.

October 2020 is the deadline for REAL ID, and by then, you’ll need either that or in New York state, an Enhanced Driver’s License to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building.

With just months to go, and an acknowledgment from officials that REAL ID can be complicated to understand, here are some questions people who travel through the airport in Rochester or who live near a border crossing might be asking.

Can I go to Canada with only a REAL ID?

No, it’s not a substitute for an Enhanced. You’ll need a passport in addition to the REAL ID. An enhanced driver’s license will get you into Canada and back across the border.

If you’re flying internationally, you’ll need a passport.

Which costs more — a REAL ID or an Enhanced Driver’s License?

There is an additional $30 fee to get an Enhanced in New York. There is no additional cost with a REAL ID.

Officials said a renewal would cost $64.50 and get you a REAL ID, and an Enhanced would cost $94.50.

What do you need to secure either a REAL or an Enhanced?

You’ll need to prove your citizenship for either so the documents that you need are the same: Proof of citizenship in a birth certificate or passport; a Social Security card or other proof of your Social Security number, such as a pay stub with your name, current address and SS, or a W-2 or 1099 form if your Social Security number was previously verified.

You have to make an office visit for both, so an appointment is recommended.

What if I just want to renew a standard driver’s license?

You can renew online or by mail. Commercial driver’s licenses must be renewed in person.