Free the People ROC: ‘We are sick and tired of police violence and lies told by RPD’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free the People ROC and other local organizations aimed for striving racial equity gathered Thursday to bring awareness to an arrest from Sunday in which they claim officers used excessive force, and they say they have video to prove it.

“The video you will see today was captured by neighbors and clearly documents the violence and wrongful arrest of black people,” said Stanley Martin of Free the People ROC. “What would have happened that night if the neighbors weren’t there? We are sick and tired of police violence and the lies told by RPD.”

Free the People ROC is holding a press conference regarding the incident involving police that occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue on July 5 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JOrqmlMmWm — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) July 9, 2020

On July 5, officers with the Rochester Police Department officers responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street for the report of a male shot. Police say officers found a 16-year-old who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

According to RPD, while officers were investigating the crime, they were approached by a group of around 25 people who began to yell at the officers.

“Two members of the group grabbed an officer’s arms and then one of them punched an officer in the head, causing a laceration. Another officer was injured as he attempted to assist the first officer,” RPD Lt. Sam Lucyshyn said of the incident in an email.

That incident resulted in four arrests:

Bartholomew R. Murdock, age 30, a city resident, charged with Assault in the second degree to a Police Officer and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree (taken to booking).

Alyssa L. Sadwick, age 28, a city resident, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct (issued an appearance ticket).

Christian Nelson, age 29, a city resident, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree and Resisting Arrest (issued an appearance ticket).

Joel Dow, age 36, a Brighton resident, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct (issued an appearance ticket).

However, according to witnesses during the time of the arrest, the details provided by RPD are false, according to witnesses who were at the scene who recorded video evidence. That video evidence will be sent to media later Thursday, according to Martin.

“We demand an immediate investigation of all the RPD officers involved in the scene that night and we further demand that all charged brought against the people that were arrested be dropped immediately,” Martin said.

“At no point did anyone strike an RPD officer,” Martin said. “We’re all organizers, were all activists and we know what that means and those charges are quite serious; its really a full on lie. I stand here today as someone who was also on the scene that day I saw what happened and at no point did anyone strike the RPD.”

“If you need help, it doesn’t matter, they think you’re there causing the issues,” said Lakaya Leys, a witness who lives next door to where the incident occurred.

News 8 has reached out to RPD for a response but the police department has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Full statement from Free the People ROC:

“On Sunday July 5th, WHEC, 13WHAM, and other local media outlets reported a flagrantly inaccurate story regarding an incident that took place earlier that morning on Pennsylvania Avenue, involving a large police presence and subsequent police brutality. A civil rights organizer from Free The People Roc and several members of Rochester Street Medics and Rochester Food Not Bombs were present, and witnessed these events first hand. The account provided by the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and printed without due diligence by local media outlets is demonstrably false; the entire encounter was caught on video.

In fact, an army of mostly white RPD officers, some of whom were armed with assault rifles, occupied the predominantly Black and Latinx block of Pennsylvania Avenue, responding to a call for medical assistance. Shortly after arriving on the scene, police officers violently detained and hand-cuffed the two Black people that called for medical assistance on behalf of a 16 year old child, who had ridden his bike to Pennsylvania Avenue after enduring a gun wound in a different part of the city.

In response to the unjust and racially motivated arrest of the young Black people who called for help, neighbors on Pennsylvania Avenue began filming the incident and demanding that those arrested be released immediately. In response, police officers violently tackled, pepper sprayed, beat up and arrested four people who were standing on their property recording the incident and demanding the release of those who initially called for help.

Our community is sick and tired of police violence, and the lies told by the RPD in order to cover up their crimes and shift blame onto members of our community. Furthermore, we are disgusted by the unethical and dangerous behavior of media outlets who continue to report blatant falsehoods provided to them by the police, while silencing the voices of people who endure police violence.

On Thursday July 9th neighbors of the Pennsylvania Block and concerned community members will be holding a press conference to give an accurate account of the events of July 5th, supported by video evidence collected that evening. We will then release the names of the officers who committed these unlawful acts.

The RPD will not be allowed to terrorize our communities any longer. The time for accountability is now.”

