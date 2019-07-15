Large police presence at University and Culver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Dave Young said now is the time for you to undertake a summer financial makeover.

Young said check your paycheck withholding to make sure you're having enough money taken out. "Last year a lot of people were surprised that their withholding changed, and unless they went back and changed it since then, it's still going to be set at that withholding level. So if you owed quite a bit of money on your income taxes this past year, you may want to have a little bit extra withheld now so you don't have any surprises coming up next year."