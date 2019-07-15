Large police presence at University and Culver

RochesterFirst
by: WROC Staff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence near the Price Rite and Tim Horton’s at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue.
A woman came out of Tim Horton’s crying with a police officer. We did see a little boy on stretcher and taken by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/YifC2cwcwe— Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 15, 2019
Employees visibly shaken leaving the Tim Hortons on University in #roc Waiting for an update from police on the incident that occurred here stay w @News_8 and @JoshNavarroTV at noon for more details pic.twitter.com/yZavpu5CQ3— eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 15, 2019
RIGHT NOW: Big Police response after reports of a child fell into something but they are closing down the parking lot at the Price Rite off University. Police tape is going up pic.twitter.com/ct6d0iDUBy— Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 15, 2019
RIGHT NOW crime tape has been put up at the Price Rite & Tim Horton Parking Lot in Rochester pic.twitter.com/FSFEznLi8A— Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 15, 2019
