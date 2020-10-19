Gates police suspends sending mental hygiene arrests to Strong Hospital

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police and the Gates Keystone Club — the police union — held a press conference Monday to discuss a mental hygiene arrest from last week, and a new policy put in place because of it.

Officials say after an arrest on October 12, a patient was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. That person was then released without police being notified, and then the person was arrested by Gates police for a second time.

The patient was then held at Strong for a few days, released, and police were notified. The patient was arraigned, an order of protection was issued, and the person was released, due to bail reform laws, according to police officials.

As a result, Gates police say they are suspending sending their mental hygiene arrest subjects to Strong, and will instead take these patients to Rochester Regional Health for psychiatric emergency treatment. Officials say they are requesting a standardized discharge protocol from Strong going forward.

Chief VanBrederode defines mental health arrest: an officer has the right to take someone into custody if they are a threat to themselves, a threat to others, or incapacitated by drugs @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 19, 2020

Gates police officials say they will not send mental health arrest subjects to Strong “until they develop a comprehensive standardized discharge protocol.”

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode said he’s spoken to people at Strong about his concerns over the past week.

“We want a partnership with Strong, we’ve had a good relationship with them for years,” VanBrederode said.

VanBrederode says there has been 311 mental hygiene arrests in Gates so far this year.

“When someone gets released is there any follow up that takes place, is anyone monitoring this person?” VanBrederode said.

This comes after prolonged protests and policing conversations in Rochester regarding officers’ role in mental health incidents after the death of Daniel Prude in March.

The chief said this has been going on for years, but recent events have pushed him to say “This is no longer acceptable” and ask for something that works better.

