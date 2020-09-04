Free the People ROC says RPD used excessive force during Thursday’s Daniel Prude protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free the People Roc, a local community group, held a press conference Friday afternoon outside the Public safety building, less than 24 hours after a protest broke in the same location over the death of Daniel Prude.

Activists Friday said that Rochester police used excessive force during the protests, in which there were arrests, injuries, and pepper spray deployed.

“Activists, protesters and victims of excessive force used by RPD without warning or cause will speak out with personal accounts of the events leading up to and including being attacked by militarized police officers during a peaceful protest at Rochester Public Safety building on Thursday, September 3rd into Friday, September 4,” a press release from the group reads.

Demanding RPD disband and city end contract with police union. Asking city council to fund community initiatives. All officers involved immediately fired and AG right gathers the grand jury to investigate case now. — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 4, 2020

On Wednesday of this week, organizers of Free the people Roc first announced the death of Daniel Prude, with the family and announced intentions to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

Protesters demonstrating over Daniel Prude’s death clashed with police outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester late Thursday, and into Friday morning.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

That autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.

