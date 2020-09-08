LIVE: Protesters reach Public Safety Building in 7th straight night of rallying for Daniel Prude in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A demonstration is underway in Rochester Tuesday, for the seventh straight night since news of Daniel Prude’s death became public.

Activists are gathering and Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way on the city’s southwest side — where Prude encountered police before he died in March.

Tuesday’s event follows a drastic shake-up in Rochester Police Department leadership, as Chief Singletary, along with several other commanders, announced they are retiring.

Following a weekend of violent protests where demonstrators and police clashed downtown, the last two nights of rallies have gone off peacefully, with no injuries or arrests reported.

At Jefferson Avenue, protesters painted “Black Lives Matter” in the street. A round of speeches and thoughts by organizers and activists preceded the march.

Live updates

Protest now at the PSB. Crowd several hundred strong. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yMFvi6VrBE — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 9, 2020

Several hundred protesters begin down Samuel McCree @News_8 pic.twitter.com/5ZZm5cKW8i — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 9, 2020

Protesters asked to turn, march will begin down Samuel McCree Way @News_8 pic.twitter.com/rHyYZxga2Y — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 9, 2020

Speakers reflect on RPD leadership effectively stepping down. They are clear not only is there more to do, but it serves as proof more can be done. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DELCkzHtTb — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 9, 2020

As we continue through the 8 o’clock hour here on Jefferson Ave, I think it’s worth noting the tone of this demonstration – spirits are high. Dancing, singing as ”Black Lives Matter” is painted on the street. @News_8 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 9, 2020

They’re painting “Black Lives Matter” down Jefferson Ave. pic.twitter.com/8oPl2RdYgR — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) September 9, 2020

Just a few steps away from this memorial to Daniel Prude, artists paint “Black Lives Matter” on Jefferson Avenue @News_8 pic.twitter.com/tDRe6Sz8s7 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 9, 2020

Black Live Matter being painted here on Jefferson. Those gathered invited to tap in a contribute. #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/F8WbrwBXIs — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 9, 2020

Protesters painting in street on Jefferson Ave. Looks like when finished it will read “Black Lives Matter” down the length of the street @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VLTFqFmzJD — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 9, 2020

Growing crowd at Jefferson Ave and Dr. Samuel McCree Way following the announcement of the retirement of RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary. Group is calling for more accountability. pic.twitter.com/SKdQce5WqP — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) September 8, 2020

Audience applauds as speaker mentions resignation of Rochester police brass. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4RH3i16940 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 8, 2020

Arriving on scene at Jefferson Ave, where another protest looks ready to go. Follow along for updates. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/GcK3nM5Jk7 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 8, 2020

Organizers of Tuesday’s gathering, Free the People ROC, applauded the announcement of Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s retirement Tuesday:

“We accept Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s resignation and the resignations of the entire RPD Command Team. Our movement for justice is winning, and it’s because of this incredible community, showing up night after night.

Let’s keep the pressure up until all those responsible for Daniel Prude’s murder and cover up—including Mayor Lovely Warren—have resigned, taken responsibility, and donated their pensions to the families they allowed to be harmed. Together we have the ability to hold those in power accountable and bring an end to systemic police violence in our community.”

It’s not just the chief either, but also members of the command staff. Joining Singletary in retirement is Deptuty Chief Morabito, Commander Fabian Rivera, and Commander Elena Correia. Rochester police officials say both Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor are returning to the previously held rank of lieutenant.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a 90-second press conference at City Hall Tuesday to address the RPD shake-up, and did not take questions from media.

“I want to ensure our Rochester community that the Rochester police department will continue to serve and protect our residents and neighborhoods,” Mayor Warren said. “Chief Singletary will remain in charge of the department through the end of the month. We have spoke about maintaining restraint through the ongoing protests we as all involved to remain peaceful.

“I can assure this community I am committed to institutional reforms necessary in our police department,” the mayor said. “I know that there are many questions, but this just occurred and honestly I do not have all the answers today”

