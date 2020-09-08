Prude Death Investigation

LIVE: Protesters reach Public Safety Building in 7th straight night of rallying for Daniel Prude in Rochester

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A demonstration is underway in Rochester Tuesday, for the seventh straight night since news of Daniel Prude’s death became public.

Activists are gathering and Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way on the city’s southwest side — where Prude encountered police before he died in March.

Tuesday’s event follows a drastic shake-up in Rochester Police Department leadership, as Chief Singletary, along with several other commanders, announced they are retiring.

MORE | Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, more RPD command staff retires in wake of Daniel Prude death

Following a weekend of violent protests where demonstrators and police clashed downtown, the last two nights of rallies have gone off peacefully, with no injuries or arrests reported.

At Jefferson Avenue, protesters painted “Black Lives Matter” in the street. A round of speeches and thoughts by organizers and activists preceded the march.

Live updates

Organizers of Tuesday’s gathering, Free the People ROC, applauded the announcement of Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s retirement Tuesday:

“We accept Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s resignation and the resignations of the entire RPD Command Team. Our movement for justice is winning, and it’s because of this incredible community, showing up night after night.

Let’s keep the pressure up until all those responsible for Daniel Prude’s murder and cover up—including Mayor Lovely Warren—have resigned, taken responsibility, and donated their pensions to the families they allowed to be harmed. Together we have the ability to hold those in power accountable and bring an end to systemic police violence in our community.”

MORE | Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, more RPD command staff retires in wake of Daniel Prude death

It’s not just the chief either, but also members of the command staff. Joining Singletary in retirement is Deptuty Chief Morabito, Commander Fabian Rivera, and Commander Elena Correia. Rochester police officials say both Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor are returning to the previously held rank of lieutenant.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a 90-second press conference at City Hall Tuesday to address the RPD shake-up, and did not take questions from media.

“I want to ensure our Rochester community that the Rochester police department will continue to serve and protect our residents and neighborhoods,” Mayor Warren said. “Chief Singletary will remain in charge of the department through the end of the month. We have spoke about maintaining restraint through the ongoing protests we as all involved to remain peaceful.

“I can assure this community I am committed to institutional reforms necessary in our police department,” the mayor said. “I know that there are many questions, but this just occurred and honestly I do not have all the answers today”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

The latest stories regarding Daniel Prude

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss