TODAY: County Executive Bello gives update on Monroe County budget at 3 p.m.

Editor’s note: County executive’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 3 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will give an update regarding the Monroe County budget on Thursday at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Legislature voted unanimously to approve a grant from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and hazard pay for some 2,400 county employees dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, Bello says he is “grateful” for federal funding to provide hazard. “I’m grateful that the Federal Government has provided the funding and guidance necessary, and for the partnership of our county legislators, to allow us to recognize the greater risks they face while continuing to serve our community.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.