WATCH LIVE: City Council to vote on expediting independent Daniel Prude death investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday to vote on legislation that will authorize and investigation into how the City handed the death of Daniel Prude after his encounter with the Rochester Police Department.

The legislation will expedite City Council’s independent investigation, and grant authority to “investigate all City departments including the right to review records and papers” plus issue subpoenas.

City Council legislation:

Just days after the body camera footage of Prude’s death came to light, Councilmember Malik Evans called for an independent investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.

“As City Council Finance Chair, I will be asking my City Council colleagues to appropriate necessary funds to engage outside legal counsel for the purposes of conducting an independent and thorough investigation into this matter,” Evans said in a statement.

On Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren announced a “comprehensive” review of the Prude death in March, and the ensuing investigations that have been underway since. With that, she released a 323-page report of the investigation.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke September 2.

Prude’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing the city of a cover-up.

