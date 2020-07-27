County Legislator files complaint against Congressman Morelle for ethics violation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County Legislator Sabrina LaMar announced she is filing a formal complaint against Congressman Joe Morelle for an ethics violation.

According to LaMar, Morelle’s administration called the Rochester Institute of Technology, where LaMar works, and tried to get her terminated and threatened that if she wasn’t, some of the funding he gives to RIT would be discontinued.

“In April, I was asked by his opponent to come on her show and talk about my work at RIT. After this video, I received numerous phone calls inquiring why would I be supporting his opponent when I am a Democratic County Legislator. My appearance on her show had nothing to do with politics. It was to talk about my work as the CERV project coordinator and the limitations that COVID-19 had presented on curbing gun violence on our community,” LaMar said.

As the project coordinator for CERV, LaMar works with the initiative to reduce retaliatory gun violence in Rochester.

“It’s time for Joe to go,” LaMar said. “Just a few weeks ago he stood with Black Lives Matter and acted like he cared about black lives but when it came to this black mother, he did not care if I would be able to take care of my family.”

LaMar said she filed a formal complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics as well as the House of Representatives Ethics Committee.

“We really believe the next step is for Joe Morelle to formally resign,” Stanley Martin of Free the People ROC said. Martin as well as other community members stood with LaMar as she made her announcement on Monday in front of the Federal Building in downtown Rochester.

“This is a powerful white man, using his power to remove her from her job so thinking about the fear, the harassment the threats she’s gotten just for going on a show and speaking about her job. “

LaMar said although she was reprimanded, she was not terminated from her position as her supervisors did not find the accusations to be true.

Morelle did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.