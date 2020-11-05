Proposed 2021 Monroe County budget: $1.2k billion in spending, reduces tax rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello unveiled the proposed 2021 Monroe County budget on Thursday morning.

“This was a challenging budget to prepare,” Bello said. “We all know the impacts COVID-19 has had on people in our community, across the state and across the nation. It caused uncertainty and that uncertainty is not over.

This is a responsible plan for uncertain times.”

To minimize the impact of state revenue cuts during the pandemic, the county has implemented a hiring freeze, made mid year budget cuts, and froze cash capital projects @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 5, 2020

“This is a plan that puts the needs of Monroe County residents first, reflects our values and provides funding for priorities and sets us on a path to move forward.

The 2021 proposed budget calls for $1.237 billion in spending, an increase of .38% over the 2020 budget — less than one-third the inflation rate and the lowest spending increase since 2016.

The proposed budget reduces the property tax rate by $0.26, from $8.79 to $8.53 per $1,000 assessed value. This is the largest decrease in the county tax rate in nearly 20 years.

The budget also puts the cost for clearing snow and ice from county roads back into the general tax levy, instead of adding a separate fee to everyone’s tax bill. This move will decrease the fees charged for “county services to localities” by an average of 12%. “The pay will be in the regular county property tax, “where it should be,” Bello said.

The 2021 proposed budget initiatives include:

adds three new positions in early intervention and pre-school special education.

contracting with Bivona Child Advocacy Center

an additional $180,000 for child care subsidies and reduction in parent fee for child care to 10%

a new eight-member Improving Addiction and Coordination Care Team, led by the county’s first addiction services director Dr. Tisha Smith

a new county department of Diversity Equity and Inclusion. A Chief Diversity Officer will assist county offices in recruiting and retaining employees and will review policies and procedures

$200K to begin planning future sustainability projects

$100K to study expanding access to broadband access to underserved and urban communities

funding the Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, signing on to the Climate Smart Communities Pledge

Bello said he remains committed to making the Forensic Intervention Team a 24/7 operation. He’ll propose legislation to the county legislature to accept a grant from the Department of Justice to fund the training necessary for mental health services when 911 is called.

“This is a responsible plan for uncertain times,” Bello said. “The truth is that budgeting responsibly doesn’t always mean to dramatically add spending or dramatically cut spending but it does mean spending the money we have in the most responsible way.”

Earlier this month, the county executive said factoring in lost revenue from sales tax, hotel and motel tax, fees, and a potential loss in state aid, the county projects it could be short anywhere from $68 to $122 million in total.

However in May, after certain cuts and spending reductions, Bello announced that the county is projecting a $45.8 to 81.5 million revenue loss.

“Unfortunately we still don’t know the full extent of the impacts COVID 19 has on the local economy and we might not know for several months to come.” Bello said in May.