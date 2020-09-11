WATCH LIVE: Bello to announce increase investments in FIT, substance abuse response Monroe County

Editor’s note: The County Executive’s press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will hold a press conference on Friday to announce the increase in investments in the Forensic Intervention Team and Monroe County’s substance abuse response.

FIT is a program that partners clinicians with Monroe County’s law enforcement agencies to assist individuals with mental health needs and who have frequent contact with law enforcement.

“The goal of the program is to increase the individual’s connectedness to outpatient services and decrease the utilization of emergency and crisis response services. The FIT team is transitional in nature, with FIT clinicians providing assessments, referrals and linkage to services. As this team is a partnership, referrals come directly from law enforcement,” the Monroe County website reads.

Recently, the community has been looking at ways to improve the response to mental health crisis calls after the death of Daniel Prude — whose brother called 911 for help with a mental health issue, but was killed after his encounter with police.

“What we really need to do is figure out how we change that whole system so the reason you’re calling 911 for help, help arrives and it’s the right type of help,” Bello past in past conversations about mental health response.

