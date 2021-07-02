Bello announces $7.2 million improvement plan for Monroe County Parks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a $7.2 million improvement program for Monroe County Parks on Friday.

“In the coming days, I’ll be submitting a referral to the Monroe County Legislature for my ‘Go Outside Monroe Parks Revitalization Initiative,'” Bello said at the announcement Friday at Powder Mills Park. “Today, I’m announcing my plan to invest $7.2 million, to renovate and upgrade our county park facilities and infrastructure over the course of the year.”

“We’re going to upgrade lighting, repair broken doors, hardware and windows, fix those leaking roofs and solve long standing drainage issues,” Bello said. “We’re also going to address serious structure issues in our lodges shelters and parks department labor centers.”

If approved, the project will also put an emphasis on equity, with multiple improvements set to accommodate accessibility concerns — offering various options to all park users.

“This capital improvement program includes major upgrades to 44 lodges and bathrooms, making them ADA compliant and more modern for users.”

County Executive Bello said the plans include new roofing and gutters in 25 park facilities and improvements for walkway and parking lots in 17 parks.

“When all is said in done, this will touch 17 of the 22 Monroe County parks in one way or another.”

“I want to see families use our county park system. Our residents deserve more, and this is what this initiative is all about. Highland Bowl was a success, seeing these lodges get used. They’re such an important part of this community. Residents pay taxes to be here and should be payed back. The project will really be felt across the board.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.