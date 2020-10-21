Bello, Morelle announce Fast Forward Monroe, $15 million grant program to help small businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Congressman Joe Morelle and other local officials gathered on Wednesday to announce a new small business grant program through Monroe County.

Fast Forward Monroe will provide a grant for local small business owners in Monroe County, officials announced.

“It is no secret that COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of our lives, but it has especially impacted the economic vitality of our small businesses,” Bello said at Wednesday’s press conference, which took place in the alley of the Village Gate. “We are committed to ensuring that Monroe County emerges from the pandemic in a position to succeed and prosper for future generations.”

County Exec Adam Bello is announcing a new fast forward Monroe small business grant program using $15 million in federal funding @News_8 pic.twitter.com/DHGApQhfLb — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) October 21, 2020

“This is an extraordinary program: $15 million, no red tape — just resources to help our community,” Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bob Duffy said.

The grant will disperse funds based on size of local businesses:

Up to $10,000 for businesses with 2-15 full time employees

Up to $15,000 for businesses with 3-25 full time employees

Up to $20,000 for businesses with 26-50 full time employees

According to officials, the grant will first target minority and women-owned businesses and those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with priority assistance.

“As these folks [small business owners] struggle, they have the hopes, needs, and desires of their employees and customers in mind,” Rep. Morelle said. “Not just any small businesses, but we’re talking about communities of colors. We’ve seen the disparity that these communities face and we’re going to continue to fight at the federal and local level.”

“When we’re discussing the realities of minority-owned businesses, two-thirds of that specific demographic are currently struggling,” said Monroe County Legislature Minority Leader Yversha Roman. “We understand that we have to support community businesses because they represent the vitality of our organizations and communities. I am excited about $15 million entering out community that supports our local businesses and keep us thriving.”

“This is critical, it’s keeping our eyes on the future to grow here, and sustain small businesses who are desperate for cash,” said Matt Hurlbutt, President and CEO of Rochester Regional Economic Development.

“Chain restaurants are doing great now, they are capitalized with rainy day funds and are poised to survive the pandemic,” said Monroe County Legislator Barnhart. “Independent restaurants are struggling, however. They’ve done a lot for us, with following guidelines, to keep people employed and make sure we have places to eat — and now it’s our turn to return the favor.”

Bello said that Monroe County has done well in combatting the spread of the virus, but there is still a long way to go.

“Were not, by any imagine, out of the woods on this. COVID is still here, we’re seeing numbers across the country,” Bello said. “As we head through these winter months we have to be vigilant, we have to be smart.”

The deadline for the application for small businesses is November 2 at 5 p.m. The application link will soon be available online (and will be added to this article).

Officials said funds should be released about three weeks after the application process.

