WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza hold COVID-19 briefing on new New York state guidelines

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 3:15 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be joined by Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza for a COVID-19 briefing at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The local officials are expected to discuss new COVID-19 guidelines issued earlier by New York state.

During a Monday coronavirus briefing in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled the state’s five-point winter strategy for the pandemic, which focuses on:

Hospitals Testing School testing Small gatherings Vaccine plan

COVID-19 cases continue to surge, with more than 1,000 new cases reported in just the last two days. Regional virus hospitalizations and active cases are both at all-time highs, according to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza will join Rep. Joe Morelle Tuesday for a coronavirus town hall on News 8. you can send us your coronavirus questions for these local leaders to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, through Twitter, or through our website’s Report It! page.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.