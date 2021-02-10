Bello, Dr. Mendoza give update on COVID-19 vaccines in Monroe County, Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be joined by Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, Dr. Nancy Bennett from the Finger Lake Vaccine Hub and Wade Norwood from the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for an update on the vaccination progress in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region.

The county executive reiterated a common sentiment regarding the vaccine.

“We say it a lot, but it’s true: Vaccine supply remains low, demand remains high,” Bello said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not getting vaccines in arms, we are. Just last week Dr. Bennett announced we surpassed 100,000 doses administered in Monroe County.

“We understand the frustration that many are feeling,” Bello said. “For those who are eligible, we ask that you stay patient. More vaccine is coming and our distribution plans are in place. Our goal in Monroe County was always to make sure the capacity to administer the vaccine meets or exceeds the supply.”

The county executive said those with comorbidities and underlying medical conditions who have been deemed eligible for the vaccine won’t need to contact their health care provider for a vaccine appointment.

“We don’t know what our next allocation will be exactly, but we expect to get that information in the coming days,” Bello said.

“When signing up for an appointment, you don’t need a form from your doctor,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We want to make this simple and as streamlined as possible, so that will be the approach going forward. We understand we are one community, we want to create a uniform approach.”

Although critical mass vaccination isn’t possible yet, the county executive thanked the community for the work in flattening the curve since the holiday surge.

“I don’t want to lose sight of everything that’s been done, particularly over the past few months in flattening the curve and coming together as a community. Now we just have to work together and remain patient. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

